Point Douglas fire leaves 1 dead, 3 others in hospital

A man is dead and three people are in hospital following a rooming house fire in Point Douglas on Friday Night.

Emergency crews were still on scene in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue as of 11 a.m. Saturday as they investigate what caused the fatal blaze.

Police say they received a call just after 11 p.m. Friday that the home was on fire.

Five people were evacuated from the building. Three are now in stable condition in hospital.

One other person, who police describe as an adult male, has been pronounced dead.

Residents tell Global News the house is home to 12 different rooms and more than a dozen residents.

Details to follow.