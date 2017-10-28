Surrey salon thinks bylaws need new style

A Surrey hair parlour says it’s time the city updates its bylaws to allow pets in certain businesses.

Gino Coronado likes having a trio of animals around Parlor by Haides – two cats and a dog.

“Chief, he’s been the shop dog, everyone comes to see him as well as myself and they expect to see him in the shop on a daily basis,” he said.

Coronado expanded his shop in September and when a Fraser Health inspector showed up for a routine check – he was told pets aren’t allowed in personal service businesses.

“Chief ran out from the back and he greeted the health inspector who was shocked to see him,” he said.

“I would like to see change, I feel like people need to understand that these pets they are our family members and at the same time they need us to take care of them, they can’t take care of themselves.”

Vancouver hair salons are allowed pets as long as it doesn’t pose a health hazard and Coronado wonders why Surrey is different.

“We actually take the opportunity every time someone walks in the door if they are allergic to any cats or dogs and then we will move them to the back,” he said.

Fraser Health spokesperson Tasleem Juma says there’s a risk pets could transfer diseases and infections on to humans, adding the BC Centre for Disease Control has documented risks including E. Coli and tapeworms.

“So our inspectors always err on the side of caution and therefore don’t allow animals in hair salons. You know, we need to consider that people with weakened immune systems or people who are more susceptible to illness, such as young kids or people who may be dealing with transplant or cancer, tend to be more at risk.”

Juma says when the public raise concerns with health and safety protocols, Fraser Health is open to review them.

Coronado said he has kept the pets out if his parlor since Fraser Health’s visit.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Park Board recommended TransLink consider allowing dogs on public transit in the city. Certain animals are allowed but only if they’re put in a small hand-held cage.

-With files from Michelle Morton