Federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant after alleged breach of parole

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal inmate who is wanted on an alleged breach of parole.

Toronto police said the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Darren Verge.

The 40-year-old is known to frequent Niagara, St. Catharines, Welland and the Greater Toronto Area.

Verge is currently serving a two-year, one-month sentence for possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats to cause death, assault and assault of a police officer.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall, 181 lbs., with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has distinctive tattoos including a spider’s web on the top of his head and a neck tattoo of an ice cream bar with the words “Super Sandwich” on it.

Verge also has many additional tattoos on his arms, legs, back and torso.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).