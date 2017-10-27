Money
October 27, 2017 10:23 am

Cameco reports Q3 loss of $124M, trims production forecast

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cameco reports a third-quarter loss of $124 million, lowers production output for the year.

Calvin To / Global News
Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO) is trimming its production outlook due to delays at its Key Lake mine and lower-than-expected production at its Smith Ranch-Highland operation.

The uranium miner said it now expects to produce 24.0 million pounds this year, down from an earlier forecast for 25.2 million pounds.

The Saskatoon-based company is also cutting its capital spending guidance to $160 million for the year compared with earlier expectations for $175 million.

The revised outlook came as Cameco said it lost $124 million or 31 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $142 million or 36 cents per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company said it lost $50 million or 13 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $118 million or 30 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue fell to $486 million compared with $670 million.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

