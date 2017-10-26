CEOs braving extreme conditions to send wake-up call to Winnipeg

If anyone imagined the CEO Sleepout 2017 was just a social gathering and photo opportunity, wintry winds whipping through downtown Winnipeg ought to sweep those thoughts away.

Freezing rain, snow and gusting winds made for hazardous driving and even walking conditions in and around the city Thursday. If the weather challenges motorists and commuters, it surely makes it painfully clear how difficult life can get on the streets.

Despite the weather, some 60 business owners and executives, registered participants of CEO Sleepout 2017, will sleep out on the street overnight. York Avenue between Edmonton Street and Carlton Street are closed to traffic during the sleepout, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier is one of the participants. He will have his own sleeping bag, a mat and plenty of extra clothes. He doesn’t expect to sleep much but will be camped out on the pavement under the archway of the convention centre that connects the old building with the new section.

Cloutier suggested there have been no changes to the plan as a result of the blustery weather. The sleepout is to garner attention and is not meant to suggest that they will be getting a taste of what people who experience homelessness have to endure.

“We have perks, companionship and activities. The homeless need to scramble for shelter and warmth. They look for places to sleep warmly – usually hallways, stairwells and, in the summer, under bridges,” said Cloutier.

Since CEO Sleepout began in 2011, just under $800,000 has been raised. Organizers hope to get closer to the $1,000,000 mark Thursday. The ultimate goal of the event is to start conversations and raise funds toward ending homelessness.

This year the event is being held in conjunction with the National Conference on Ending Homelessness which is being held at the RBC Convention Centre Oct. 25-27.

