October 26, 2017 11:30 am

Circle Drive crash slows morning commute for Saskatoon drivers

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Woman suffers minor injuries in crash on Circle Drive at Idylwyld Drive North during the Thursday morning commute in Saskatoon.

Neil Fisher / Global News
The morning commute for some drivers took a little longer than normal after a crash on Circle Drive at Idylwyld Drive North.

Saskatoon police said the collision between two vehicles and a light post happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

A woman driving one of the vehicles received minor injuries and is being assessed by paramedics.

Westbound traffic is currently reduced to two lanes and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

