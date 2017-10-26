Circle Drive crash slows morning commute for Saskatoon drivers

The morning commute for some drivers took a little longer than normal after a crash on Circle Drive at Idylwyld Drive North.

Saskatoon police said the collision between two vehicles and a light post happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

A woman driving one of the vehicles received minor injuries and is being assessed by paramedics.

Westbound traffic is currently reduced to two lanes and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.