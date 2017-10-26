Delays possible on Highway 11 at Circle Drive for overpass repair work

Drivers on Highway 11 at the Circle Drive overpass could experience delays starting Thursday morning.

Crews will be starting repair work on a damaged section of the overpass after it was struck by a semi on Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Are semi drivers at fault for overpass hits in Saskatoon?

The northbound centre and curb lanes of Highway 11 will be closed while repairs are carried out.

Access to all loops at the cloverleaf will remain open during the repairs.

Repairs to the overpass are expected to take a week, barring unforeseen circumstances and weather.

City officials are advising drivers to plan for delays and to reroute their commute if possible.

They are also reminding drivers to respect work zone speed limits, detours, signs and barriers.