SkyTrain service resumes after brief Wednesday night disruption
Transit commuters in New Westminster are travelling again.
A fire in the area caused a SkyTrain closure between Columbia and Sapperton stations Wednesday evening just before 9 p.m.
Service resumed after 30 minutes.
The delays impacted all Expo Line trains leaving Waterfront Station in Vancouver, heading towards King George Station in Surrey.
The Millennium and Canada lines were not affected.
So far, no comment from TransLink and New Westminster Fire.
