Track work has TransLink warning weekend commuters of SkyTrain delays

If you’re planning to take SkyTrain this weekend, TransLink is warning you to plan ahead for expected delays.

Crews are working to replace rail lines along a curved section of the Expo Line between the Science World and Stadium stations.

The work will take place between 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“We chose to do the work on the weekend hoping to impact as few customers as possible,” said TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews.

“We typically do this sort of rail replacement work at night, but because this job is unique and requires a long period of shut down, it’s going to mean that service is going to be impacted.”

The nature of the work means that trains will have to single-track between the two stations, meaning delays of between 15-20 minutes for those riding the train, particularly on Sunday.

“We’ve added extra trains in that area to make sure that people can get on a train and avoid overcrowding the station or the safety hazard that comes with that,” Drews said.

SkyTrain riders can expect the following service changes while the work, which should take about 15 hours, is completed:

Expo Line trains will be using one track in both directions near Main Street-Science World and Commercial-Broadway stations.

Expo Line trains will only operate between Waterfront and King George stations.

Special SkyTrain service trains will run between New Westminster and VCC-Clark stations for customers who need to travel between Columbia and Production Way stations.

Additional shuttle trains will run between Waterfront and Commercial-Broadway stations to help alleviate crowding.

Expo Line passengers should allow for 15-20 minutes extra travel time.

Millennium and Canada Lines will operate normally.

“If you do get on the shuttle train downtown, make sure that you transfer at Commercial-Broadway so you can continue on your journey on the Expo Line,” Drews said.

Extra staff will be on hand to help anyone needing guidance, she added.

Some sections of the track are 30 years old and TransLink says the work is vital to the safety and maintenance of the system.