Missing girl, 14, last seen near Rose Valley, Sask.

Greenwater RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Nyesha Squirrel, 14, was last seen at 9 a.m. CT on Monday near Rose Valley, Sask.

READ MORE: Vigil marks Happy Charles disappearance six months ago

Squirrel is described as Aboriginal, around five-foot five and weighs about 149 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwater RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Rose Valley is approximately 200 kilometres east of Saskatoon.