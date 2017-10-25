Canada
October 25, 2017 6:34 pm
Updated: October 25, 2017 7:15 pm

Missing girl, 14, last seen near Rose Valley, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Greenwater RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Nyesha Squirrel, 14, who was reported missing.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Greenwater RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Nyesha Squirrel, 14, was last seen at 9 a.m. CT on Monday near Rose Valley, Sask.

READ MORE: Vigil marks Happy Charles disappearance six months ago

Squirrel is described as Aboriginal, around five-foot five and weighs about 149 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwater RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Rose Valley is approximately 200 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Greenwater RCMP
Missing
Missing Girl
Missing Persons
Missing Teen
Nyesha Squirrel
Public Help
Rose Valley
Rose Valley Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News