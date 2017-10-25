Canada
October 25, 2017 2:52 pm

Moose Jaw makes Expedia’s list of 10 coolest downtowns

By Staff Global News

The Friendly City ranked number three on a list of Canada’s 10 coolest downtowns.

The Friendly City ranked number three on a list of Canada’s 10 coolest downtowns. It shares the list with some big cities like Toronto and Vancouver, but the list also highlights some smaller towns like Lunenburg, NS and Brandon, MB.

The list describes Moose Jaw as outdoorsy, artistic and easy to get around. Crescent Park, the trolley and the big moose were also given a shout out in the blurb. Cask 82 is recommended as the “neighbourhood hot spot”, touting its wine specials, 1 o’clock closing time and live music.

The Expedia list is as follows:

  1. St. Thomas, ON
  2. Toronto, ON
  3. Moose Jaw, SK
  4. Winnipeg, MB
  5. Brandon, MB
  6. Lunenburg, NS
  7. Longueuil, QC
  8. Quebec City, QC
  9. Burnaby, BC
  10. Vancouver, BC

