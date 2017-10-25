Canada
Ontario provides $1M to humanitarian aid groups assisting Myanmar’s Rohingya

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Ontario is giving $1 million to organizations providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar’s Rohingya.

Myanmar’s security forces’ attacks on Rohingya villages have been labelled as ethnic cleansing by the United Nations and roundly denounced by many countries, including Canada.

The federal government announced this week it will provide an additional $12 million in humanitarian assistance, bringing the total of Canada’s financial commitment to $25 million so far.

Ottawa also appointed former Ontario premier Bob Rae as a special envoy to Myanmar.

Ontario announced today it is providing $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and $500,000 to Medecins Sans Frontieres Canada.

Premier Kathleen Wynne met with members of the Rohingya community in Kitchener, Ont., this week and says talking to them reinforced her belief that the international community must act urgently to end the brutality.

