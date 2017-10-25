Canada
Toronto hospital for HIV-AIDS patients doubles capacity after major redevelopment

By Shawn Jeffords The Canadian Press

The newly expanded Casey House is shown in a handout photo.

Doublespace Photography/Handout
TORONTO – Canada’s only stand-alone hospital dedicated to those living with HIV-AIDS has doubled its capacity with the completion of a $38 million redevelopment project.

The expansion of Casey House means the Toronto facility will now be able to care for 650 people through upgraded clinical services and community programs.

Casey House has also launched a new campaign — called Break Bread Smash Stigma — designed to combat the stigma faced by people living with HIV-AIDS, to coincide with the completion of the redevelopment.

A Leger Research Intelligence Group survey, conducted for Casey House, found 79 per cent of millenials surveyed agreed that if they tested positive for HIV they would be nervous or ashamed to share the diagnosis publicly.

The survey also found only half of Canadians would knowingly eat food prepared by someone who is HIV positive, so as part of the campaign Casey House plans to open a pop-restaurant run by HIV positive chefs.

June’s HIV+ Eatery, named after Casey House’s founder June Callwood, will be open in Toronto Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 and will have 14 HIV positive cooks.

