Central, southern Saskatchewan under weather statement for snow, rain and wind

All of southern and central Saskatchewan is under a special weather statement and a wind warning is in place for the southwest corner of the province.

Environment Canada issued the statement as a low pressure system moving in from Alberta will bring strong winds, rain and snow through much of those regions on Wednesday.

Snow mixed with rain will start in the morning in the northern grainbelt before pushing south.

Snowfall amounts of up to 10 centimetres is possible in west-central regions, with lesser amounts in other regions.

Strong northwest winds, with gusts up to 80 km/h, will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening as the system moves through the province.

A wind warning has been issued in the Cypress Hills area, where gusts could reach 90 km/h, creating poor visibility.

Conditions will gradually improve Thursday morning as the system moves out of the province and a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

