Snow is flying at higher elevations in the Okanagan

The intense fall storm that brought strong winds to the B.C. interior on Tuesday is being followed by a cold front.

Cold front went through @SilverStarMR today … blowing snow earlier this afternoon in the village. #okanagan pic.twitter.com/k4bZ67tJx0 — Wesla Wong (@WeslaWong) October 17, 2017

An Environment Canada spokesperson said snow levels will drop sharply, with heavy flurries and strong winds causing a possible 10-20 centimetre snowfall in higher elevations.

Over Rogers Pass, there is a possibility of visibility being reduced to near zero, creating challenges for drivers.

Drivers travelling along the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla are also being warned about the possibility of heavy snowfall accompanied by wind.