Suspect sought after man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed downtown on Tuesday evening.

Police reported just before 10 p.m. that a victim was stabbed in the stomach at Yonge and College streets. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim conscious and breathing.

Toronto paramedics told AM640 that the call came in around 9:40 p.m. and that a man in his 50s had been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect was reported fleeing the scene eastbound on Carlton Avenue.

He is described as heavy-set, in his mid-40s, wearing all black clothing and has a moustache.

Anyone who locates the man is asked to call 911 or Toronto police.