Sask. woman receives Governor General’s Award for commitment to gender equality

She’s an incredible woman who has dedicated her life to gender equality.

Turning 95 years old this Thursday, Betsy Bury attends class at the University of Saskatchewan both to offset grief from the loss of her husband last year and because no one is ever too old to learn.

The Saskatoon woman also taught generation after generation a thing or two about leaving the world a better place, particularly for women, after she says ‘doing rather than following’ just came naturally to her.

“After all I was born in the hungry 30s, seventh of 10 kids,” Bury said.

“First of all, when you’re in that position you usually have to struggle for your position in your own family.”

In 1940, at 18 years old, Bury signed up to serve for the Royal Canadian Air Force Women’s Division during the Second World War.

“I had been working for $10 a month, they offered the women’s position in the air force at $1 a day, their clothing and full board,” Bury added.

“It was like being asked to fly to the moon it was a wonderful opportunity.”

She went to business school, married, had two children and somewhere along the way met Tommy Douglas.

“I became part of the provincial council which went out, drove into the country and tried to convince people of medicare and health issues.”

She would also help launch Saskatchewan’s first planned parenthood clinic and has always advocated for more women in politics.

Bury even in retirement hasn’t slowed down and continues to work with social justice organizations such as CHEP Good Food Inc.

Last Thursday, she was honoured in Ottawa for a lifetime of achievements and received the Governor General’s Award for defending gender equality for decades.

“I don’t mean to put woman in special places, we’re not special – we’re just equal.”

Still, she’s a bit unsure that she’s done everything she can or made much of a difference in the lives of women and children. She just hopes she’s paved the way for future generations to finish what she’s started.