Man rescued from collapsed house in Hamilton

A man has been rescued after being trapped in a house that collapsed on Gibson Avenue in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Safety Officer Claudio Mostacci said at around 3:30 p.m. the victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
“Our compliance specialists were there,” he said.
“We had to do a lot of cribbing and making sure there wasn’t any further collapse.”
It’s unclear what caused the home to buckle. The bottom half seems to be destroyed, though the roof appears intact but tilted forward and nearly touching the ground.
There are reports that a dog was also inside the house at the time of the incident, although Motacci says crews have been unable to make contact.
Gas lines in the area have been shut down, and police are asking the public to stay clear of the Cannon and Gibson area.
The Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.
With files from The Canadian Press and Kerri Breen
