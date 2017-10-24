York Regional Police release clip of 2 suspects in Vaughan gas station robbery

York Regional Police are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects following an alleged robbery at a Vaughan gas station in early October.

Police posted security footage from the incident on their official YouTube channel, which showed a male suspect entering the establishment off Highway 7 and Highway 27, walking behind the counter and appearing to demand money from the register.

The male suspect then appeared to strike the gas station employee with an object he was carrying and had his hand covered with a white cloth. In the clip, the employee seems to comply with the demand and proceeded to open the two cash registers behind the counter.

A police report also stated that investigators are searching for a woman who was also present at the scene, and who was standing at the counter as the robbery took place. The surveillance video shows the woman, who police have identified as a person of interest, leaving the gas station ahead of the male suspect.

The male suspect was described by police as being between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black and white bandanna, a black hoodie, light-coloured jeans, black shoes and black gloves. Police say the woman in the video was approximately 25 years old with a medium build, dark hair that was tied back during the incident and was wearing a blue and white scarf.