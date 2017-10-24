BLOG: The flu is coming, are you ready?

The flu is coming! Ok chime in the dramatic stabbing sound effect here. Da daaaaaa daaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.

It’s flu season once again and the question is: Are you ready for it?

You’ve been eating all your fruits and veggies? Check.

You’ve been washing your hands, well, regularly? Check

You’ve been living in a sterile plastic tent and plan to continue living there, without leaving, until the bug has passed? Che…wait what?

Right. Chances are no matter what you do to try and avoid the flu this year you will come into contact with it.

Touching a doorknob, driving your car, working on a community computer. Maybe you were right next to a coughing guy in the lineup at the bank? Maybe your daughter who just came home from daycare with 30 others kids, gave you a big ole kiss right on the lips?

So know the virus ins out there and your chances of coming into contact with it are pretty high, what are your plans to avoid it?

You’re going to take your chances? I admire that you’re a brave soul.

I’ll admit I get the flu shot every year. Well there was one year I forgot and got a wicked case. That was back in 2010 and I was down for a week. It was a pretty bad one as I recall. Every single symptom you can think of all came to pass. Good thing was I lost a few pounds after it was over.

Remembering how miserable that experience was I always get a flu shot. Every single year.

The big myth that flies around that seems to have gotten much larger with the mass appeal of social media is: If you get the flu shot, you’ll get the flu.

I’ve even heard some medical professionals say that which I find incredibly disappointing.

Bottom line, you can’t get the flu from getting the flu shot. You can’t. It won’t happen.

This morning on the show I quoted Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo clinic’s department of infectious diseases. The quote?

“Injectable flu vaccines are composed of pieces of inactivated flu proteins — and it’s impossible for them to “cause” flu. The nasal spray vaccine has live flu organisms weakened so they cannot multiply or cause disease.”

Perhaps some folks are mistakenly thinking they got the flu from the flu shot because of some possible side effects.

They include:

Soreness, redness, and/or swelling from the shot

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Muscle aches

(provided by cdc.gov)

Don’t mistake these side effects for the real thing though. Medical experts will tell you the real thing is many times worse.

Here’s to another flu free year!