October 24, 2017 10:02 am

Man, 31, shot during Saint-Eustache home invasion

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A 31-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot during a home invasion on the corner Mire and Blouin Street Tuesday morning. Police are searching for three suspects that fled the scene.

A 31-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Saint-Eustache early Tuesday morning.

Police received the call to the corner of Mire and Blouin Street around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived they found the 31-year-old resident of the home who had been struck by one bullet.

“The suspects fled the scene before police arrived,” said Saint-Eustache police spokesperson Josianne Dallaire.

The victim was transported to local hospital in stable condition.

Saint-Eustache police are searching for three suspects between the ages of 20 and 25 who were all wearing black hoodies.

