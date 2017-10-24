Man, 31, shot during Saint-Eustache home invasion

A 31-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Saint-Eustache early Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: SQ seek to identify witness in Saint-Eustache homicide linked to recent Quebec Amber Alert

Police received the call to the corner of Mire and Blouin Street around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived they found the 31-year-old resident of the home who had been struck by one bullet.

“The suspects fled the scene before police arrived,” said Saint-Eustache police spokesperson Josianne Dallaire.

One man is in stable condition in hospital after being shot during a home invasion on Myre street in St-Eustache. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/gVJkOLYMAX — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) October 24, 2017

The victim was transported to local hospital in stable condition.

Saint-Eustache police are searching for three suspects between the ages of 20 and 25 who were all wearing black hoodies.