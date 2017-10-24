Man, 31, shot during Saint-Eustache home invasion
A 31-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Saint-Eustache early Tuesday morning.
Police received the call to the corner of Mire and Blouin Street around 2:15 a.m.
When they arrived they found the 31-year-old resident of the home who had been struck by one bullet.
“The suspects fled the scene before police arrived,” said Saint-Eustache police spokesperson Josianne Dallaire.
The victim was transported to local hospital in stable condition.
Saint-Eustache police are searching for three suspects between the ages of 20 and 25 who were all wearing black hoodies.
