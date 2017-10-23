Video shows chaos and clutter at Sears store after liquidation sales

Ryan Visima knew from his 2015 experience with Target that liquidation sales can be messy affairs.

So on Sunday, Visima wandered into a Sears store in Fairview Mall out of what he calls “pure morbid curiosity” and a desire to survey the liquidation chaos.

He wasn’t disappointed.

A video he posted to YouTube shows the store in a state of utter dilapidation, with mountains of clothes, shoes and other products scattered all over the place.

“I expected chaos but I didn’t expect to see it that bad I guess,” Visima told Global News.

“This was far, far worse than [Target] and I was sort of mystified, which is why I pulled out the camera because I’d never seen anything like that.”

Visima estimates that about a third of the shoppers in the store were “wandering around in a daze as if just to say ‘what the hell happened here?'” while the rest were picking through the scraps in search of bargains.

He says he didn’t see any salespeople on the sales floor whatsoever — “not that there was much they could’ve done at that point.”

Sears Canada received court approval to begin complete liquidation of all its stores on Oct. 13, marking an end of an era for the 65-year-old chain.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

