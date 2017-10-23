1st Cirque du Soleil production on ice coming to SaskTel Centre

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its high-flying acrobatics to Saskatoon, but with a twist in an all new production.

Officials said the company’s 42nd original production, Crystal, is unlike any other.

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil’s 33-year history, gymnasts and skaters will performer acrobatics on the ice as well as in the air.

“This particular show will have the combination of speed, flying and acrobats and great on-ice experiences from not only figure skating but like the extreme skating,” SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford said.

“Fans will really, really enjoy this new production.”

There are seven shows scheduled at SaskTel Centre next year from May 16 to 20.

Tickets prices start at 40 dollars, plus service charges, and go on sale Friday, Oct. 27.

Cirque du Soleil productions have been performed in front of over 180 million spectators on six continents.