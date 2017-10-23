Toronto sings for Gord: Public sing-along to raise money for Chanie Wenjack fund

Toronto-based community singing ensemble Choir! Choir! Choir! is calling on people to join in a public sing-along to celebrate the life and legacy of The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who passed away from a terminal brain tumour last week.

The “Toronto sings for Gord” event will take place at 8 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square on Tues. Oct. 24.

If your memory for song lyrics isn’t the greatest, fear not — Choir! Choir! Choir! will share lyrics for the event on its Facebook and Twitter pages. However, the group is keen to remind people that “it doesn’t matter if you can sing. All are welcome.”

Attendees are urged to donate a minimum of $5 to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. The fund was set up to “jumpstart reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples,” and offers grants up to $10,000 to grassroots projects working to further Indigenous rights.

A Facebook page set up for the event had nearly 1,000 RSVPs as of late Monday afternoon.

