York University’s Glendon Campus given all-clear after graffiti bomb threat

Students at York University‘s Glendon College have been given the all-clear to return to campus after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation Monday morning.
Just before 10:30 a.m., campus security and Toronto Police responded to a bomb threat scrawled in graffiti in a bathroom at the college’s Centre of Excellence building, Glendon College said in a tweet.
The campus was evacuated while police investigated the building.
Students were given the all-clear to return to campus just over a half hour later, Toronto Police tweeted.
Meanwhile, at York University’s Keele campus, police investigated after a bullet was reported to have been fired through a window of the Scott Library. The university later confirmed that a bottle had been thrown at the window, and there was no bullet. There were no injuries.
