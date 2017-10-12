Bomb squad detonates suspicious package found outside Toronto Police HQ

Toronto Police have arrested a male suspected of leaving a suspicious package near the main entrance of police headquarters at 40 College Street.

The package was found at around 1:15 p.m., causing the building to be put under a “hold and secure” order.

No one was allowed to enter or exit the building, while the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) team investigated.

The package was later detonated.

Police had earlier released surveillance camera images of the suspect.

MALE WANTED for Public Mischief re suspicious package at Toronto Police HQ. If you can help ID him call police 416-808-2222# GO1849249 ^eu pic.twitter.com/KRKhUpfKi1 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 12, 2017

The hold and secure order on police headquarters was lifted just before 4 p.m. College Street remains closed between Bay and Yonge Streets.

