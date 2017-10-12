Bomb squad detonates suspicious package found outside Toronto Police HQ
Toronto Police have arrested a male suspected of leaving a suspicious package near the main entrance of police headquarters at 40 College Street.
The package was found at around 1:15 p.m., causing the building to be put under a “hold and secure” order.
No one was allowed to enter or exit the building, while the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) team investigated.
The package was later detonated.
Police had earlier released surveillance camera images of the suspect.
The hold and secure order on police headquarters was lifted just before 4 p.m. College Street remains closed between Bay and Yonge Streets.
