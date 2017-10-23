Napanee man runs Toronto marathon dressed as Gord Downie

For the second year in a row, Joseph Reid laced up to run the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But this year, the 38-year-old father of three decided to do it dressed as Gord Downie, the lead singer of the Tragically Hip who died last week of brain cancer.

Reid put on a pair of shiny pants, a Jaws T-shirt, a top hat with feathers and a neck scarf. He also strapped an acoustic guitar to his back.

WATCH: Thousands take part in 2017 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

In addition to his attire, he carried a mini speaker that played Tragically Hip songs.

Reid, who finished the 42.2-kilometre course in four hours and 21 minutes, dressed up as Downie to help raise money for the Downie Wenjack Fund. Through social media and people seeing him in the run, Reid was able to raise more than $5,000.