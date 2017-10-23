School garden in Montreal West gets recognized by Canadian Wildlife Federation

The garden at Edinburgh Elementary in Montreal West has been recognized by the Canadian Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife-Friendly Habitat.

The garden got the distinction because it’s very welcoming to pollinators like bees and butterflies.

“It’s fantastic for us, because we’ve been working hard to make it friendly to pollinators over the last few years,” said Joanna Duy, President of the Edinburgh Gardening Club.

The garden was started five years ago, but has expanded in the past few years with Duy at the helm. Some grants have allowed them to plant more varieties than ever. Parents, teachers and students volunteer their time to help it flourish.

“This year, we planted kale and carrots and tomatoes, beets, lavender. There was some parsely growing, but the things that are really important for the pollinators are the perennial plants, like echinacea, grasses, yarrow plants. Over the years we’ve added a lot of different stuff into the garden,” Duy told Global News.

Grade 6 student Aiden Cochrane is one of the young students who often spends his lunch and recess working in the garden.

“I like it because it’s relaxing. It’s just a way for people to let go of their city life and forget all the work and the tests and the homework and the projects they have to do and just come out here and relax and meditate and have a good time,” said the 11-year-old.

Duy says the garden helps the young students appreciate nature.

“They love coming outside at lunch and digging in the dirt. They get a sense of where their food comes from,” she said.

Principal Mauro Zampini was thrilled that the school’s garden was recognized by the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

“It’s an honour for the school and a lot of hard work from the kids’ perspectives. They’re the ones who come out here each day and work in the garden. They put a lot of effort into it.,” Zampini said.