Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert, Sask. sound, able to handle future traffic

An independent report into the structural integrity of the Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert, Sask., has found it is sound and will be able to handle traffic well into the future with proper maintenance.

ISL Engineering and Land Services prepared the report for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure after it was contracted in November 2016 to carry out an inspection to assess emergency repairs carried out in 2011.

A crack in one of the supporting girders was discovered by a canoeist August 2011 which forced the closure of some lanes of the bridge for months while $4 million in repairs were carried out.

The inspection, which included magnetic particle testing of the 2011 repair work, was also in response to the city’s concern about the condition of the bridge.

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said ensuring the long-term viability of the bridge is essential to the region.

“We know that the Diefenbaker Bridge accommodates up to 24,000 vehicle trips each day with the majority coming from regional traffic,” Dionne said in a release.

“A proper repair schedule is essential if we are going to ensure the longevity of this vital piece of infrastructure.”

The report made recommendations for repairs of normal deterioration discovered during the inspection.

“In collaboration with the City of Prince Albert, we have developed a strategy to perform the short, medium, and long-term maintenance of the bridge, ensuring its long-term viability,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a statement.

The Diefenbaker Bridge has been in operation since 1960.