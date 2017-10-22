Toronto police searching for suspect in alleged cruise assault
Toronto Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.
Police say the suspect was on a party boat cruise in the area of Cherry Street and Commissioners Street on Sept. 3, 2017.
An altercation occurred on the boat between the suspect and another man, who he did not know.
READ MORE: Police issue a public safety alert following shooting in Liberty Village
A fight broke out, which resulted in one man being punched in the face, leaving him with serious injuries.
The suspect eventually fled the scene.
He is described as heavyset with an olive complexion.
READ MORE: Emergency response to man falling off party boat in Lake Ontario uncoordinated: TSB
He was last seen wearing a light-coloured baseball cap. dark jeans, a dark sweater with white horizontal stripes and a large gold chain.
The suspect also has a tattoo of a cross on the top of his left hand, in between his thumb and index finger.
Anyone with information on this investigation is being asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.