Dougald Lamont wins Manitoba Liberal leadership race

Dougald Lamont is the new leader of the Manitoba Liberals.

The 48-year-old University of Winnipeg lecturer has never held office, but ran once before for the head of the party.

After a tense convention that started with massive delays and ended with a second ballot vote, Lamont grabbed his new title just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

READ MORE: Technical glitches and long lines delay Manitoba Liberal leadership convention

Lamont won by picking up only 8 more votes than second place candidate Cindy Lamoureux after he finished in second place on the first ballot.

Jon Gerrard finished in third place after the first round of voting and dropped out to throw his support behind Lamoureux for the second ballot.

The Liberals, who currently only have three seats in the Manitoba Legislature, do not have official party status.

READ MORE: Manitoba Liberals to remain leaderless until October convention

They have been without a permanent leader since Rana Bokhari resigned last year.