Chain of robberies prompts public safety alert in North York

According to the Toronto Police Service, a public safety alert was prompted by four violent robberies over the course of eight days.

The incidents took place between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20 in the area from Pond Road south to Finch Avenue West, and from Sentinel Road west to Keele Street.

READ MORE: One of two suspects in armed sexual assault investigation surrenders to police

In each robbery, police reported that violence was either threatened or carried out against the victim, including one instance in which the victim was punched in the face, and another in which the robber pressed a knife against the victim’s back.

According to police, the valuables stolen included cash, credit cards, and a variety of electronics.

Police recommend that the public pay attention while walking in the area.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson says people are increasingly walking with their heads down, concentrating their attention on their smartphones, and those habits can render people unaware of their surroundings.

“It leaves you open to attack,” says Hopkinson. “If you can’t identify the person who is about to attack you, or rob you, or do something bad to you, then it’s more likely that they’re going to do it.”

READ MORE: Man poured gasoline, threatened to set victim on fire during violent robbery in Aurora: police

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crimes Stoppers anonymously as 416-222-8477.