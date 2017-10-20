depot closing
October 20, 2017 7:21 pm

Garden City Centre recycling depot closing

By Online Producer  Global News

Residents in and around Garden City will have to find a new place to take their recycling effective Nov. 1.

Environmentally conscious Garden City residents will have to go a little farther to dispose of their recycling starting in November.

The City of Winnipeg issued a statement Friday saying that the community recycling depot at the Garden City Shopping Centre will close Oct. 31, 2017.

Locals are encouraged to use the closest 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1120 Pacific Ave. or any other city depot instead. The depot on Pacific Avenue is 5.5 kilometres  (about a 12 minute drive) away from the mall and is open most weekdays from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The depot is being closed at the request of Garden City Shopping Centre management.

