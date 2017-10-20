Police arrest estranged husband in death of Wainwright mother of 2

RCMP have arrested and charged Robert Dean Clifford, 35, with one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death of Nichole Clifford, a 31-year-old mother of two.

Police said Clifford was the woman’s estranged husband.

The accused was arrested Thursday and was charged Friday. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Vegreville on Monday.

Clifford’s body was found in her home in Wainwright on the morning of Feb. 24. She was alone in the house. RCMP had been called to the home to perform a welfare check.

In February, neighbours told Global News she was the mother of two young children. Clifford went by her maiden name McKeith on Facebook and neighbours said she was recently divorced.