Jennifer Catcheway’s mother tells MMIWG inquiry RCMP failed her

A Manitoba woman who has spent years working on her own to find her missing daughter has told the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women that the RCMP has failed her.

READ MORE: ‘It’s falling apart’: Family of missing woman disappointed in inquiry

Bernice Catcheway says her daughter, Jennifer, disappeared on her 18th birthday while travelling to the family’s home in Portage la Prairie in 2008, but police told her not to worry because the teen was probably out drinking.

She says a woman later told her she saw men burning clothes in a field — which she reported to the RCMP — but an officer told her the witness was a drunk.

READ MORE: Family of missing Jennifer Catcheway continue to follow tips and search 9 years later

The inquiry wraps up today in Winnipeg but will hold three days of hearings in Norway House next month.