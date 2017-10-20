5 Montreal stories you must read this week: October 20
From a powerful hashtag and a controversial bill banning face coverings, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:
Orange garland
“I would say it’s hilarious, actually.”
With never-ending construction in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest, the borough’s Chamber of Commerce has decided to add a little decoration to its neighbourhoods.
READ THE STORY: Artwork on Notre-Dame Street looks to add relief during construction
Uncovered
“In every legislation, there is a risk of it being contested by people who don’t agree with it.”
Quebec politicians have passed the provincial government’s controversial religious neutrality bill with a vote of 66-51.
READ THE STORY: Quebec’s religious neutrality bill passes with a vote of 66-51
Me too
“Why am I hesitating? I feel ashamed in some way.”
Women and men are sharing their stories of sexual harassment and assault with #Metoo.
READ THE STORY: #MeToo Should I feel guilty about being silent for too long?
Planting roots
“We’ve succeeded in a lot of ways to inspire the Chinese Hospital to be out here and to do things out in the front yard.”
A vibrant garden on the grounds of Montreal’s Chinese Hospital is looking for a new home because the courtyard is being developed into an outdoor space.
READ THE STORY: Green Chinatown Montreal looking for new home to plant roots
Offensive?
“You can rape a community. Obviously. Yes.”
Montreal city councillor Jeremy Searle says he will refrain from using the word “rape” in future council debates after receiving backlash.
READ THE STORY: Montreal councillor seeking re-election not apologizing over use of ‘rape’ word
