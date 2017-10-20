5 Montreal stories you must read this week: October 20

From a powerful hashtag and a controversial bill banning face coverings, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Orange garland

“I would say it’s hilarious, actually.”

With never-ending construction in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest, the borough’s Chamber of Commerce has decided to add a little decoration to its neighbourhoods.

READ THE STORY: Artwork on Notre-Dame Street looks to add relief during construction

Uncovered

“In every legislation, there is a risk of it being contested by people who don’t agree with it.”

Quebec politicians have passed the provincial government’s controversial religious neutrality bill with a vote of 66-51.

READ THE STORY: Quebec’s religious neutrality bill passes with a vote of 66-51

Me too

“Why am I hesitating? I feel ashamed in some way.”

Women and men are sharing their stories of sexual harassment and assault with #Metoo.

READ THE STORY: #MeToo Should I feel guilty about being silent for too long?

Planting roots

“We’ve succeeded in a lot of ways to inspire the Chinese Hospital to be out here and to do things out in the front yard.”

A vibrant garden on the grounds of Montreal’s Chinese Hospital is looking for a new home because the courtyard is being developed into an outdoor space.

READ THE STORY: Green Chinatown Montreal looking for new home to plant roots

Offensive?

“You can rape a community. Obviously. Yes.”

Montreal city councillor Jeremy Searle says he will refrain from using the word “rape” in future council debates after receiving backlash.

READ THE STORY: Montreal councillor seeking re-election not apologizing over use of ‘rape’ word

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau