Driver killed in single-car crash north of Joliette

A 21-year-old man was killed when his car crashed in St-Charles-Boromée around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver was alone in the car he was driving on de La Visitation Road when the vehicle spun out in a ditch and hit a utility pole.

“We did not see any break marks while investigating the scene,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis.

“We believe the crash may have been the result of driver fatigue.”

De La Visitation road was closed for a part of the early morning as investigators processed the scene.