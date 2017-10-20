Traffic
October 20, 2017 9:22 am

Driver killed in single-car crash north of Joliette

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A 21-year-old man was killed when his car crashed in St-Charles-Boromée Friday morning.

A A

A 21-year-old man was killed when his car crashed in St-Charles-Boromée around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: 2 teens killed, 2 critical after underage driver crashes in Joliette

The driver was alone in the car he was driving on de La Visitation Road when the vehicle spun out in a ditch and hit a utility pole.

“We did not see any break marks while investigating the scene,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis.

“We believe the crash may have been the result of driver fatigue.”

De La Visitation road was closed for a part of the early morning as investigators processed the scene.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car crash
Claude Denis
driver fatigue
Fatality
St-Charles-Boromee
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News