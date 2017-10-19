Finance Minister Bill Morneau could be getting $150K a month from firm he regulates

It’s going to be a happy Hallowe’en for finance minister Bill Morneau.

Morneau Shepell Inc., the Toronto-based financial services and consulting firm founded by Morneau’s family, declared a dividend this morning of 6.5 cents per share, payable Oct. 31.

Morneau is believed to hold 2,271,691 shares in Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI) which means his Hallowe’en treat from the firm which bears his name will be worth $147,659.92.

Morneau and his aides have refused on several occasions over the last several weeks to confirm the number of MSI shares he controls but regulatory filings reviewed by Global News that Morneau made while he was executive chairman of MSI indicate he left the company holding 2.27 million shares.

The Hallowe’en cheque, though, is not a one-time event.

MSI has been reliably churning out a dividend of 6.5 cents a share every single month that Morneau has been an MP and a shareholder. Which means every single month he’s been an MP and the finance minister, Morneau — assuming he still has the 2.27 million shares he had when he left the company — has been getting a cheque for nearly $150,000.

The Hallowe’en treat will be the 25th dividend cheque he’s received since becoming an MP in October, 2015. In total, the dividends he’s received as an MSI shareholder add up to nearly $3.7 million.

All of this has the opposition parties crying foul because, all the while that Morneau has been receiving dividend cheques from MSI, he’s been pushing a bill through Parliament, Bill C-27, that would improve business opportunities for firms like Morneau Shepell. Indeed, MSI is believed to be one of just four firms in the country which will benefit from new pension administration rules if C-27 becomes law.

“We may be looking at the most blatant conflict of interest in modern Canadian history,” NDP MP Nathan Cullen said in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Morneau and his boss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, say he has done nothing wrong. They note that Parliament’s Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson signed off on the arrangement of Morneau’s financial affairs as soon as he took office. This week, Morneau asked to meet with Dawson to review his file and promised that if she suggested he should arrange his personal financial affairs differently, he would follow her advice.

Morneau will face MPs in the House of Commons in question period today for the first time since Oct. 3. He has indicated he may have more to say about his personal assets later today.

Morneau holds his shares in MSI through an Alberta numbered company. By placing his shares in a numbered company in Alberta, he exposes himself to less than tax than if he’d put them inside a numbered company in Ontario. The three directors of that Alberta numbered company are Morneau himself, his wife Nancy McCain, and an Ontario numbered company. The sole owner of the Ontario numbered company is — Bill Morneau.

Morneau’s shares, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and are part of the basket of blue-chip companies in the TSX Composite Index. are worth around $47-million, based on a share price of $20.

“He has continued to own shares in a publicly traded company that he regulates,” Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday in the House of Commons. “This is the finance minister, the man who is supposed to regulate our financial markets, and yet he has a $40-million secret stake in one of the most powerful companies in the country.