Toronto police seek suspects, vehicle after shooting in Lawrence Heights

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help solving an attempted murder investigation following a shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood last Friday.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was sitting on the front-steps of his low-rise apartment building and talking on his cell phone when a dark-coloured vehicle with three men inside approached him.

Police said two of the men, one armed with a gun, exited the vehicle and fired at least seven shots at the victim hitting him several times.

The suspects then fled the area in the same vehicle. Police said the victim was able to call for help and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said they are looking to identify the three suspects involved in the shooting, including a vehicle described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).