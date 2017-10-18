Prize rodeo horse struck and killed after gate intentionally opened: Alberta RCMP

Bonnyville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in an animal endangerment investigation.

Police said an unknown suspect (or suspects) went to a property on Highway 657 south of Muriel Lake and opened a livestock gate sometime in the early morning on Tuesday.

Several horses ran onto the road.

A prize rodeo horse worth an estimated $50,000 was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

The RCMP are investigating whether the suspect intentionally let the horses out was the same person who hit and killed it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Muriel Lake is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.