BC Greens to introduce ride-hailing legislation Thursday

The BC Green Party is preparing to introduce its own bill that would enable ride-hailing services like Uber in the province.

The move comes on the heels of the NDP government’s announcement that it won’t give the green light to such services for at least a year.

Green leader Andrew Weaver’s private members’ bill, expected Thursday, will be the Greens’ third attempt to pass ride-hailing legislation.

READ MORE: Decision on ride-hailing delayed, BC NDP hires expert to review options

The legislation contains provisions for driver background checks, insurance requirements and accessibility for disabled users.

It would also ban street hails, but makes no mention of taxis or the taxi industry.

LISTEN: NDP defends delays on ride-hailing

“Democracy at its best would be to call this for a discussion and debate,” Weaver said of the proposed bill.

On Tuesday, the NDP said it was appointing an industry expert to consult with the taxi industry to ensure the implementation of ride-hailing would be safe and fair, arguing complex and far-reaching changes would be needed to bring the services in.

WATCH: Uber begins mapping West Coast streets ahead of ride-hailing approval in B.C.

But ride-hailing services were not an area covered by the power-sharing agreement signed by the Greens and the NDP in the spring, meaning Weaver’s party is free to challenge the New Democrats’ plans.

On Wednesday, Weaver signalled he was ready to do just that.

“What they’re doing is actually changing the Motor Vehicle Act from 1924 and a few other acts with respect to taxis. We’re talking about ridesharing. What it needs is a regulatory framework to allow it to operate. It’s not rocket science,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. NDP defends decision to delay ride-hailing services

Weaver admitted that while his bill was scrutinized by lawyers, it may still need tinkering — but said those issues could be ironed out in committee.

Private members’ bills rarely pass under Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system.

However, in B.C.’s minority legislature the Greens and the BC Liberals would be able to marshal enough votes to push it through, supposing the bill were ever brought up for a vote.

LISTEN: NDP faces criticism over ride-hailing delays

Asked about the proposal, Premier John Horgan wouldn’t say if the government would call the bill forward, adding that he had doubts it could address both safety and fairness to existing cab drivers.

“If Mr. Weaver’s bill addresses that we could well bring it forward. But I am not optimistic on my now new understanding of the complexity of this issue,” Horgan said, adding he hadn’t seen Weaver’s bill yet.

READ MORE: Uber launches fleet of mapping cars in Vancouver

For their part, the opposition BC Liberals have directed the majority of their energy towards attacking the NDP for reneging on an election promise to have services like Uber in place by the end of 2017.

The BC Liberals had also pledged to have the service in place by the holiday season.

However, BC Liberal transportation critic Jordan Sturdy wouldn’t rule out working with the Greens on their legislation.

“Let’s see what they have to say,” he said.