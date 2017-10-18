2 northbound lanes on Sid Buckwold Bridge closed for expansion joint repair

Drivers heading northbound on the Sid Buckwold Bridge can expect their trip to take a little longer for the next few days while necessary work is carried out.

The left and middle lanes on the bridge are closed as City of Saskatoon crews repair an expansion joint.

Traffic was backed up to Ruth Street at one point on Wednesday during the morning commute.

The lanes are expected to reopen by Oct. 21.

City officials are advising drivers to reroute their commute if at all possible.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones.