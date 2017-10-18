Why is the Sears outlet in Pointe-Claire hiring?

‘Help Wanted’ signs are something many of us are used to seeing.

But when some shoppers noticed one in front of the Sears outlet in Pointe-Claire, they stopped to take a second look.

“I was at Fairview yesterday and I came across a help wanted sign at Sears,” said Melanie Diotte. “As a recruiter and owner of a personnel agency, I couldn’t help but see the irony in this sign.”

In June, Sears Canada announced plans to close 59 locations across the country.

READ MORE: Sears Canada: The rise and fall of the department store empire

Then in September, the retailer said it would close roughly 130 remaining stores, leaving thousands of employees without a job.

Just last week, Sears received court approval to proceed with a full liquidation of its remaining stores.

READ MORE: Sears closing after 65 years in Canada; court grants complete liquidation

One of those stores is their outlet at the Fairview mall in Pointe-Claire.

That’s why it was baffling to many as to why the store is looking for new staff.

“It’s really too bad,” said Graham Craig. “I feel badly for the people who have lost their jobs. I don’t understand what they’re [Sears] trying to do by trying to hire people part-time to close their store, I don’t understand that.”

READ MORE: Sears closing will erase more jobs than Canada added in the month of September

In an email to Global News, a Sears spokesperson said, “it’s possible that stores may have to hire staff on a limited-time basis, in addition to the staff sears already has, to be able to conduct and complete an on-time liquidation. This will involve presenting merchandise on a daily basis to reflect what has been sold and what still remains at that point in time.”

All Sears stores are set to close by or before January 21.