Revelstoke standoff could be over, RCMP silent

A nearly four hour police standoff in downtown Revelstoke looks to be over, but RCMP have yet to release information on the incident.

The Revelstoke Mountaineer had reporters near the scene into the evening, describing police cars and RCMP Emergency Response Team members surrounding a small car on Victoria St.from about 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Mountaineer reported the vehicle’s licence plate was connected to a murder suspect out of Calgary.

Revelstoke and B.C. RCMP have yet to release any details about the standoff or how it came to an end, but nearby residents say barricades put up by police were no longer being manned.

More to come.