Condition of Manitoba woman shot during Las Vegas attack improving

A good friend of Jan Lambourne, who was shot but survived this month’s deadly attack at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, said her friend is doing much better.

Teulon’s Linda Greig gave an update to Global News on Tuesday. She said Lambourne has been smiling a lot more, and started therapy on Monday. Doctors are now having Lambourne put weight on her pelvis, following surgery to repair the area damaged when she was shot in the stomach on Oct. 1.

“They took all her staples out so, of course she’s going to be careful, but she’s on the mend. Her morale is really good.”

Lambourne had surgery in a Las Vegas hospital, and could require a follow-up procedure to remove the bullet still lodged in her pelvis.

Greig said tickets are also now available for the community social Nov. 4 at the Teulon Hall.

Money raised from the event will help cover Lambourne’s medical bills.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket can contact Linda on Facebook or call Lambourne’s shop, Sole Purpose Reflexology, at 1-204-886-3910.

