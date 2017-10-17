Las Vegas shooting survivor
October 17, 2017 7:40 pm

Condition of Manitoba woman shot during Las Vegas attack improving

By Reporter  CJOB

Jan Lambourne - on the right - entered therapy this week as she continues to recover from injuries suffered in the Las Vegas shooting attack.

Facebook
A A

A good friend of Jan Lambourne, who was shot but survived this month’s deadly attack at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, said her friend is doing much better.

Teulon’s Linda Greig gave an update to Global News on Tuesday. She said Lambourne has been smiling a lot more, and started therapy on Monday. Doctors are now having Lambourne put weight on her pelvis, following surgery to repair the area damaged when she was shot in the stomach on Oct. 1.

Story continues below

“They took all her staples out so, of course she’s going to be careful, but she’s on the mend. Her morale is really good.”

Lambourne had surgery in a Las Vegas hospital, and could require a follow-up procedure to remove the bullet still lodged in her pelvis.

READ MORE: Manitoba woman shot in Las Vegas has emotional reunion with bartender who helped save her

Greig said tickets are also now available for the community social Nov. 4 at the Teulon Hall.

Money raised from the event will help cover Lambourne’s medical bills.

READ MORE: Teulon organizes social for Vegas victim

Those interested in purchasing a ticket can contact Linda on Facebook or call Lambourne’s shop, Sole Purpose Reflexology, at 1-204-886-3910.

READ MORE: Superheroes and Princesses serve up pancakes to help 2 Manitoba women shot in Las Vegas

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Greig
Jan Lambourne
Lambourne
Las Vegas shooting survivor
Linda Greig
manitoba shooting survivor
Music Festival Shooting
shooting survivor
Teulon
Teulon Social

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News