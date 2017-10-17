Edmonton election signs must be taken down by midnight Thursday

The city is reminding all Edmonton election candidates to remove all their signs by midnight on Oct. 19.

If signs are not taken down, fines could be issued.

Rules state all election signs must be removed from public property within three days of an election.

Officers from the city’s Community Standards branch will start removing remaining signs on Friday and candidates may be fined up to $250 per sign.

Citizens can also call 311 to report concerns about the removal of campaign signs.

Good luck #yegvote candidates! Be proud of your work.Tomorrow, make sure to remove your signs with the same gusto you used to put them out. Story continues below — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) October 16, 2017

The city is encouraging candidates and residents to recycle plastic or cardboard campaign signs and metal frames.

“Signs must be separated from their stakes, and components sorted into the correct bins to be recycled,” the city explained in a news release Tuesday. “Large signs must be cut into pieces no larger than one-metre by one-metre.”

Cardboard and plastic household lawn signs can be put out with people’s regular recycling. All frames and stakes should be removed and placed in the garbage or brought to an Eco Station or the Edmonton Waste Management Centre for scrap metal recycling.