Weather warnings for Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions

Environment Canada has issued wind and thunderstorm warnings for the Shuswap and Thompson regions and a special weather statement for the entire Okanagan.

Strong winds that may cause damage are occuring.

An intense fall storm is moving across the B.C. interior causing strong westerly winds of 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h.

In addition to strong winds, there is also a potential for a squall line to develop with intense thunderstorms. The squall line would bring lightning, heavy showers and possibly hail.

A spokesperson for Environment Canada said if the squall line passes over the Coquihalla and the Okanagan connector, there is a possibility for a sudden snow storm that could dump between 10-20 centimetres of snow very quickly.