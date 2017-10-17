Former dump opened as new City of Winnipeg park

Heaps of trash, old mattresses, spare tires… what was once was a garbage dump has been transformed into a new City of Winnipeg park.

City Councillor Brian Mayes led opening ceremonies Tuesday at Shirley Render Park, 185 River Road, on the site of the old St. Vital landfill.

The park was named for a former St. Vial MLA to honour her years of service.

“Shirley Render served St. Vital well as an MLA and Cabinet Minister,” said Mayes.

Visitors to the park will note new signage and bench seating; a pathway is expected to be installed next year. The total cost of the park was $3,000.

A number of dignitaries attended the opening, including Hon. Janice Filmon, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba and her husband Hon. Gary Filmon, 19th Premier of Manitoba, and MLA Rochelle Squires, Minister for Sustainable Development.

Detailed information about the park is available on the city website.