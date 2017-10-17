Surprise construction leaves Lachine residents without water

Lachine residents are furious over construction work right where the borough meets the Town of Montreal West.

A construction crew from the City of Montreal is re-doing water pipes beneath the street.

Residents say they understand the old pipes need to be replaced, but officials never warned those who live nearby.

READ MORE: ‘Devil’s Hill’ riddled with sinkholes, potholes and orange cones, say residents

“We should have known this was going to happen,” said Peter Fedun, who lives on Hillcrest Avenue, half a block from the construction.

The work is right where a controversial barrier has stood since 2009, dividing Montreal West and Lachine.

The Devil’s Hill barrier keeps cars from going from one area to the other, only allowing emergency vehicles through.

The current work completely cuts off car traffic between the two neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: Devil’s Hill protest coming to YouTube

“If it’s an emergency vehicle access only, then it should never be blocked,” said Fedun.

That's a big hole. Lachine residents say they were not warned I'm advance about this work on Devil's Hill. pic.twitter.com/D61dwjpK6l — Dan Spector (@danspector) October 17, 2017

For most of Monday, the water was cut for some Lachine residents.

“Our water was turned off after I asked the gentleman if he was turning that water off. He said he was just going to reduce the pressure,” said Susan Leroux, who went to stock up on bottled water.

“First thing in the morning, people are getting ready to go to work and…no water. Just like that. We don’t know who was responsible for notifying us,” said Fedun.

Lachine also issued a preventative boil water advisory after water was restored on Monday.

“I got calls all day,” said Lachine borough councillor Maja Vodanovic.

“People didn’t know. They were not informed when it would be back on.”

Making matters worse – the work cut water to a whole neighbourhood all day Monday. No advance warning. pic.twitter.com/cfY2HpEzWm — Dan Spector (@danspector) October 17, 2017

Construction workers said they had no idea they were cutting water to people farther than the immediate area surrounding the work site.

READ MORE: Lachine residents calling for action over slippery Devil’s Hill

The Lachine borough said they had no idea work was being done on Devil’s Hill and that’s why they didn’t warn residents in advance.

Montreal West residents did not have their water cut.

The work will continue until mid-November, when the old barrier will be put back.