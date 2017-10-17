‘So much love’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives shout-out to Surrey mayor

Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing more love for Metro Vancouver… this time, the City of Surrey.

The former WWE star took over the plaza outside Surrey City Hall late last week to film a scene for his new action blockbuster Skyscaper.

While on set, Johnson spotted a hand-written sign posted on one of the building’s upper balconies reading “we (heart) D.J.,” prompting a shout-out via Instagram.

“We are here on set of Skyscraper. It’s an amazing scene we’re shooting, we have 500 extras, we have Humvees we have helos, we have 10ks, 20ks, that’s technical stuff. You don’t want to worry about that,” said Johnson, still grimy with makeup from the shoot as he stood in front of city hall.

“There’s so much love on this set. But the most important love, the biggest love that I just have to share with you is kind of right over my right shoulder. Go ahead camera man, zoom in on the love. We love D.J. right there,” he said, as the camera operator zoomed in on the sign.

“I just want to say, that is from the mayor here. And Mayor Linda Hepner, I just want to say thank you so much for the love, thank you for creating that sign, you and your staff, thank you so much. And thank you for opening up your hearts and your wonderful city. Thank you.”

It’s not the first time Johnson has made a social media splash in the city.

Shortly after arriving in Vancouver, Johnson posted a video to Instagram praising the city and sharing a personal story about how it helped him overcome adversity.

He has also used the platform to share videos of encounters with fans, some of whom had waited hours to see him.

And in August, Johnson invited a young Detroit boy who’d saved his brother’s life with techniques learned from one of Johnson’s films to join him on set in Vancouver.

Johnson will be co-starring in Skyscraper with Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber, and is expected to be filming in the region until November.

IMDB describes the film, which is slated for a 2018 release, as a “hostage-action-thriller set in China.”